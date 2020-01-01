Coronavirus: It's not about winning the league for Kaizer Chiefs - Jessica Motaung

Amakhosi are in pole position to lift the title this season but they will have to wait a little bit longer due to the suspension of PSL matches

marketing manager Jessica Motaung says the health of the players were at the centre of their discussion in Thursday's meeting with the and its board of governors.

The league and its 32-member clubs resolved to suspend all PSL matches until further notice despite Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa's recommendation to play the remaining games behind closed doors.

Motaung said all the clubs involved in the title race want to win lift the PSL trophy but said that cannot be done by putting the health of the players at risk.

Speaking to the media soon after Thursday's resolution to suspend PSL matches, Motaung said: "We can’t be selfish [as clubs]."

"We are not even there yet and it must be taken one step at a time. We have come out of this meeting and have a number of things to look at. We all want to win the league but not at any cost."

Jessica further stated that while Amakhosi are top of the log, the prospect of winning the league hasn't crossed their minds - reiterating theirs is to make sure the players are fit and healthy.

She discouraged players to avoid using public gyms, adding that Amakhosi have their team covered with a facility at Naturena.

"We are already at the top and I am currently optimistic, but I don’t think it is even about winning the league - it is about making sure the players are fit and healthy.

"Right now we don’t even know when games will resume. So, it is about how we make sure the guys stay fit, how we share the right nutritional information with them and encourage them not to go to public gyms. We have a facility at the [Chiefs] Village. For us, it is responsible to focus on where we are right now. The future seems so far," added Motaung.