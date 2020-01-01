Coronavirus: I’m not at Mamelodi Sundowns to add numbers – Seabi

The 25-year-old midfielder is confident his time will come to play regular football at Masandawana

midfielder Sammy Seabi insists his opportunity will come and he will play regular football under coach Pitso Mosimane.

The former anchorman reveals he has fully recovered from an injury that sidelined him, saying he came to the Brazilians to fight for a place and win things.

Having already tasted Telkom Knockout Cup glory with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions this season, the 25-year-old explains football has taught him to be a patient player.

More teams

“It has been one and half month back training with the rest of the squad now so I am ready to take any challenge, be it physical or mentally,” Seabi told FARPost.

“I am a man of patience, I know where I come from it has not been easy for me for the past few years when I started being a professional so I know the struggle.”

Also known as ‘Vieira’, the lanky midfielder is aware that competing against experienced players such as skipper Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, and Andile Jali is not an easy challenge.

“I have grown to be a patient person. So, I will just wait for time as coach [Mosimane] always tells us that our time will come so my time will come,” he added.

“I know for sure and I believe in myself, I didn’t come to Sundowns just to add numbers, no! I came to make a mark so my time is coming.”

Apart from battling it out against Kekana and the former duo, Seabi will look to do better than Rivaldo Coetzee, Tiyani Mabunda and Lucky Mohomi to catch Mosimane’s eye.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the fact that the Tshwane giants have recently signed veteran George Maluleka and Grant Margeman from Cape Town means he will have his work cut out to gain his place in the team.

Meanwhile, after completing his switch to Chloorkop in August last year from Rise and Shine, the Polokwane-born player has played five matches in all competitions for Sundowns this term.

In addition, Seabi recently joined many PSL players who have donated food parcels to their communities during the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic where he lent a helping in Mamelodi and Sunnyside in Tshwane, as well as in Mongwaneng Ga-Mamabolo and the surrounding villages in Limpopo province.