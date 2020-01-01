Coronavirus: If we join hands, we can defeat it - Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune

The Bafana Bafana keeper has urged the South Africans to keep fighting against Covid-19

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has urged the supporters and the country as a whole to heed the call to stay at home in an aim to help fight the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The experienced player has also expressed belief in the community that the pandemic can be defeated if the nation stands together.

‘Itu’ has joined many sports personalities in discussing the fight against the disease following a move by the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to lock down the country to stop the spread of the disease that has forced the Premier Soccer League ( ) season to come to a halt.

“I want to give you guys some advice – stay at home, stay fit, stay healthy and make sure we fight this coronavirus together,” Khune told the Cosafa website.

“If we ‘join hands’ we can defeat it, but alone we cannot defeat it. So let’s work as a team, let’s help our government because they are trying everything they can do.

“It starts with you, if you can stay home and make sure you keep everyone home, we will definitely defeat this coronavirus. I believe in you guys, let’s do this.”

With the PSL yet to announce whether the games will get underway after the 21-days lockdown, chairman Dr Irvin Khoza expressed hope that the 2019/20 season would be completed by no later than June 30.