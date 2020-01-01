Coronavirus: I would have loved to join my family in Australia – Brockie

The Team of Choice striker expresses his frustrations as he is locked down away from his loved ones

On loan at , striker Jeremy Brockie reveals how the coronavirus pandemic has affected him since he cannot be with his family in .

The man known as ‘Sniper’ says being locked down in a foreign country is strenuous, stating that he is now six months away from his family since the lockdown was implemented in March.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old striker’s contract is set to expire in June with the Team of Choice and has added he’s uncertain about his future as the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season is forcefully suspended.

“I would have loved to join my wife and kids in Australia, but it’s a bit of a waiting game regarding when the league [Absa Premiership] is going start again,” Brockie told City Press.

“The more the days tick by, the more I’m missing all the little milestones my seven-month-old baby is making.

"It’s already been close to six weeks away from them now. The only annoying thing is the [eight to 10 hour] time difference, so I have to either speak to them late at night or in the morning [South African time].

“It’s been nice, though, to spend some time on video chats with my brother and his kids, [talking about] what they are doing during the lockdown.”

On his future under coach Pitso Moismane, Brockie is waiting to hear from the reigning PSL and Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone. It’s a little bit more difficult for me because I am coming to the end of my contract," he added.

"There is an option that needs to be taken by Sundowns, but they are waiting around. Uncertainty doesn’t help the situation."

With the 2019/20 PSL season yet to return to action and facing uncertainty, the New Zealand international’s future at Chloorkop will depend on Masandawana exercising the option on his contract.

With a number of players from foreign countries such as Stellenbosch FC’s goalkeeper Boy De Jong having terminated his contract, followed by ’ Simon Murray, Brockie is one of the players that is miles away from his family.