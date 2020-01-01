Coronavirus: I am bored and miss training at Montpellier - Dolly

The lockdown in France is now taking its toll on the Bafana Bafana star

midfielder Keagan Dolly is battling to adjust to life without football during the lockdown period in where he is training alone at home.

Football has been suspended in most countries around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and France is one of the worst affected countries as per the World Health Organisation statistics.

Just like many other footballers around the world, the international is spending most of his time at home.

“Obviously it’s very sad to see the whole world come to a standstill because of this pandemic but the most important thing is to keep safe and keep those who are infected and affected in our prayers,” Dolly told Sowetan Live.

“I’m in self-isolation and it was okay for the first two days‚ but then you start getting bored and miss being at training with your teammates.

“I’m really just trying to keep busy by playing video games or watching highlights from my previous games‚ and of course some classic games.

“All I want to tell the fans is to keep safe and stay at home‚ also to keep everyone who’s affected in their prayers!”

The lockdown could, however, be a blessing in disguise for the former star has been battling a spate of injuries in recent seasons.

When football matches resume, Dolly could be fully fit to fight for regular minutes in the team.

He is yet to feature for the first team this year and has made only six appearances.