Coronavirus: Hopeful Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk looking forward to football

The veteran defender has told South Africans to cooperate with authorities in the fight against Covid-19 in the country

defender Janine Van Wyk has urged the fans and the country as a whole to unite with the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Banyana Banyana captain is inching closer to full recovery from an injury after she parted ways with Danish outfit Fortuna Hjorring on mutual consent in January.

Van Wyk is in the country, sheltering in her place since the global outbreak of the coronavirus, which has affected 1, 380 people and killed five people in South Africa since the first confirmed case on March 4.

The player has joined her teammates in raising awareness in the fight against the contagious disease following the government order of a lockdown in the country.

And the 32-year-old is upbeat about the country's chances of surviving the pandemic while urging all to adhere to instructions from health authorities to curb the virus.

"I love to share with you the importance of us all coming together during these difficult times to fight this global pandemic," Van Wyk said in a video on the Safa Twitter handle.

"To also follow the guidelines of our government help control the virus and curb the spread of Covid-19.

"For yours and everyone else's wellbeing, I love to encourage everyone out there to stay safe and stay home, practice good hygiene as well as social distancing.

"We are all extremely looking forward to returning to football, obviously when it's safe to do so but until then we need to take care of ourselves, our families and each other."

Van Wyk, who is the most-capped footballer in South Africa - male or female and the most-capped African woman, will hope to be fully recovered to return to the field when it is safe to play.