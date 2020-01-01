Coronavirus: Highlands Park deny players are returning to training

The Lions of the North were reportedly preparing to get back onto the field but the club has now set the record straight

have vehemently denied reports their players will be returning to the training grounds as of May 5.

Quotes attributed to club director Sinky Mnisi circulated in the media on Monday where the veteran administrator was quoted as saying the team will train in groups of 20 until it's safe for teams to return to full training.

However, the Lions of the North made it clear in a statement that their players are still at home and adhering to the government's regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The club also revealed they are keeping in touch with their players using virtual conference connections.

"We would like to be categorically clear on the record that our players are still at their respective homes following the lockdown announcement and regulations thereof, while we keep in touch with them using virtual conference connections from time to time," said Highlands Park in the statement.

"It has been reported in the media that we'll return to training on 5 May 2020, that's not correct. We are still waiting for directives from the government and with regards to the next step to take."

Mnisi said the club will be guided by the PSL on a way forward while denying any discussions with either the PSL or UIF as reported in the media.

"We are not discussing with PSL nor UIF as reported by the newspaper. We will never compromise our players' safety as perpetuated! We will be guided by the PSL advised by the respective authorities with strict measures to observe when that time comes," said Mnisi.

The PSL is set to meet this coming Thursday to discuss possible scenarios should football continue to be suspended in the country.