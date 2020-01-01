Coronavirus: Highlands Park boss Mnisi confirms Ndoro’s salary cut

The Lions of the North have not denied the news that they have trimmed the striker’s monthly salary

With previous media reports suggesting was set to impose salary cuts on the staff and playing personnel, the club has confirmed trimming striker Tendai Ndoro’s pay for May by R20 000.

According to the Lions of the North’s co-director, Sinky Mnisi, the Tembisa-based club had to cut salaries because their sponsors stopped paying them owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the Premier Soccer League ( ) to suspend the 2019/20 domestic season indefinitely and a number of clubs are experiencing financial difficulties as a result.

“It is true I can confirm that he has been paid R20 000 short I can agree with you,” Mnisi told SAfm as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“The reason being we had to balance our books. In terms of what we pay. Remember both our sponsors are not giving us any money at the moment, we did it purely because there is no money.

“And no one is working we had to pay them from the grant. There are one or two who were short paid it’s not just him.”

On the other hand, the former hitman was quoted as saying he wasn't sure if he had taken a pay cut or not, but hoped the money could be used to save lives if he did.

“I didn’t see I was underpaid. But if that’s the case it’s fine. I hope they use the money wisely for Covid-19,” continued Ndoro.

Meanwhile, is one of the PSL clubs that has expressed their challenges when it comes to paying their employees, including the players and the management.

General manager Lunga Sokhela confirmed earlier this week that they have joined a number of South African companies in applying for funding from the Department of Labour’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

In addition, the current season faces uncertainty over when, if it all, it can resume and this has led to many PSL clubs feeling the hit in their coffers as they rely on the monthly grant from the league, and ticket sales.