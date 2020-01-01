Coronavirus: Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal set to stage the remaining PSL matches

The two provinces are favourites to host the 32 teams but North West cannot be ruled out altogether at this stage

Two of 's nine provinces - Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal - are at the forefront of hosting the remaining matches of the 2019/20 season.

This includes 54 elite league matches, three Nedbank Cup matches and 44 National First Division (NFD) matches.

Gauteng has more stadiums than any province in the country - they include FNB, Orlando, Bidvest, Makhulong, Ellis Park, Loftus Versfeld, Lucas Moripe, and Dobsonville among others.

More teams

KwaZulu Natal has six PSL-approved venues such as Harry Gwala, Moses Mabhida, Princess Magogo, Sugar Ray Xulu, Chatsworth and King Zwelithini in Umlazi.

PSL chairman Dr Khoza told Sunday Times that the league's application to the government for the biological safe environment (BSE) included Gauteng and North West but said KwaZulu-Natal came forward and presented a 'beautiful pitch'.

"But we have since received a pitch from KZN which was a beautiful pitch. It's unbelievable," confirmed Khoza to the same publication.

"Our application says we need two provinces but if one province can accommodate all the teams, so be it."

Khoza appears to have changed his mind about completing the current campaign by July 31.

He said the task team's report will indicate the number of fixtures left as well as the number of weeks needed to ensure the season is done and dusted by August 31, while confirming that everything will be discussed in Tuesday's board of governors meeting at the PSL headquarters.

"The report of the task team will indicate how many fixtures and how many weeks we require because we must finish everything by August 31," he revealed.

"We have been procedural in our approach all along. The date of the resumption of training and matches will be dealt with in that meeting.

"We have to allow teams to train first because if we don't that there will be too many injuries."

Khoza also weighed in on the issue of expiring contracts and those who have already signed pre-contracts elsewhere such as George Maluleka of among others.

And he encouraged the players to remain at their respective clubs until the suspended season is concluded to protect the integrity of football.

"It should be a give and take between all the parties concerned. We encourage all the stakeholders to make sure that we should finish the season with the same players," he confirmed.

"We are also engaging with the unions to make them aware of the extension of the season.

Article continues below

"It must be done according to the laws of the country. It must be a negotiation between the players and their clubs.

"We encourage everyone that we finish the season with the full complement of the players to protect the integrity of the sport. This will be a discussion between the clubs, players, players' union and in some cases, players' agents."

The same publication reported the league may decide to split the 32 teams across the provinces - with 16 PSL teams allocated their own province and the other 16 NFD teams accommodated in another province to complete the season.