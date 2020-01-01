Coronavirus: Frustrated Bidvest Wits defender Mkhwanazi speaks on lack of ‘competitive’ PSL action

The Bafana Bafana international opens up on lack of communication from the football authorities

defender Buhle Mkhwanazi has expressed his frustration on the fact there has been no communication from the Premier Soccer League ( ) regarding the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

Mkhwanazi said he was looking forward to returning to training with his teammates last week after Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that non-contact sports training and activities can resume on 1 June when lockdown level 3 started.

However, PSL clubs are still waiting for a go-ahead from the league and South African Football Association (Safa) on when they can resume training as a team.

The current PSL season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and it’s almost three months since the clubs stopped training.

“I just can't wait for us to know what's happening, because even now we're not sure on when we're going back, and already two months have passed," Mkhwanazi told South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja).

"We're still waiting, we thought last week we would be back at training, [but] it's not like that. Even this week, no word has been said.

"So, we're still wondering what's going to happen. Hopefully, it will be solved very soon so that we can get back and try and do what we usually do, being out there and [competing].

"Obviously football is all about competing, whether it's at training or a match, we mostly miss that [competition], going one-on-one with players and doing all those things," he added.

"It's not an easy situation that we're in but I hope it will be better, and we're trying to be professional as much as possible."

While both the league’s governing body and Safa are confident of resuming the season, the ball remains in the hands of the government to ease lockdown regulations and allow competitive matches to take place even if it's behind closed doors like in , , , and .

Safa has maintained that no football should be played under current Level 3 of the lockdown which is expected to come to an end on June 30.

However, it's unclear if the country's FA will endorse the PSL for the league to return under Level 2 lockdown.