Coronavirus: Forest Rangers confirm 28 positive cases ahead of Zanaco FC tie

The development comes hours before the match which is expected to be one of the first meetings as the Super League resumes

Zambian side Forest have confirmed 28 of their staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their tie against Zanaco FC.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) had made it mandatory for players and other essential team officials to undergo Covid-19 tests.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the league leaders have confirmed 28 people within their ranks have tested positive.

“In accordance with the health guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health and FAZ for football teams to take Covid-19 tests before the league resumes, Forest Rangers players and staff took the tests earlier this week,” the statement said.

“A total number of 58 took the test from which 30 were negative as earlier reported and 28 positive cases. The club is in touch with the District Health team for necessary precautions

“The club has since communicated to the Football Association of Zambia about this development.”

FAZ categorically stated the tests were to be undertaken by all teams before the league resumption set for July 18.

“FAZ wishes to send a final call to its members to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health providing Covid-19 guidelines,” the federation said in a statement.

“FAZ has noted with concern that there has been a lax in the adherence of the provided guidelines by some clubs.

“We are greatly concerned that some clubs have relaxed their adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. We should never forget that the league resumption can always be halted if clubs do not adhere to the set guidelines,” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala noted.

“The Ministry of Health has been keeping an eye on the preparations and have raised the whistle on us in the manner some clubs are neglecting to observe the set guidelines.

“Clubs will face stiff penalties for breaching Covid-19 guidelines that could even extend to losing points or matches being cancelled.”

Kitwe United are set to face Police College at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in an early kick-off before Forest Rangers, who are on top of the table, face Zanaco in the second match according to the resumption programme.

After the Zesco United vs Kansanshi Dynamos tie on July 19, Buildcon FC will tackle Power Dynamos at the Ndola Stadium as well.

All the matches will be honoured without the attendance of fans as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.