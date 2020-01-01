Coronavirus: Football has taken back seat as lives are more important - SuperSport United striker Grobler

The Bafana Bafana marksman believes that he can beat Mhango and Shalulile to the top goalscorer accolade

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler remains hopeful of winning this season's Golden Boot award.

The 32-year-old player is currently on 12 goals and tied with FC striker Bongi Ntuli and ’s Peter Shalulile.

They trail the league's top goalscorer Frank Mhango of by only two goals, but PSL has suspended matches until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Grobler backed the league's decision to suspend 's top-flight competition as players' health is more important.

“Look it’s a difficult time," Grobler was quoted as saying on Far Post.

"Football has taken a back seat as lives are more important so whether it affects me or not at the end of the day the right decision has been taken to put people’s lives first."

The former Cape Town marksman, who has played 27 games across all competitions this season, indicated that he misses playing football week in week out.

“It is always nice to play games week in week out especially when you are in a run of goals," he added.

"In a winning run. I mean this is the very thing and it was the right decision."

Grobler feels that there is still a long way to go in the race for the Golden Boot as he looks to clinch the accolade for the first time.

“At the end of the day we are all going through the same. It’s not just one player. Everyone will come back with the same mentality. It’s still a long way to go,” he concluded.

Black striker Mwape Musonda won last season's Golden Boot after scoring 16 goals.