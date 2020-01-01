Coronavirus: FKF handing Gor Mahia KPL title killing football - Kerr

The tactician states the league is on and it will not be fair to hand K'Ogalo the title if the season ends prematurely

Former coach Dylan Kerr believes the Football Federation (FKF) will be legally challenged if they crown K'Ogalo as the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions this season.

The Kenyan top-flight football is suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and although April 4 was set as the tentative date for a return, nothing is guaranteed.

Should the league come to a premature end, the FKF had suggested the current leaders - who in this case are Gor Mahia, could be handed the trophy.

The 53-year-old is not of the idea and has shared his opinion on what should be done suppose the season is brought to an abrupt end.

"Season either continues or is null and void," Kerr told Goal on Friday.

"Unless Fifa decides what happens, FKF will kill football if they make that choice. Legally, it could be challenged.

"I have no clue what is going to happen, but you cannot give someone a title because they are top now. The league is still on."

The Englishman has also asked the fans to ensure they follow the given guidelines to avoid spreading Covid-19.

"For the fans, they should stay safe and the most important thing is to follow the guidelines by the government; it is the only way to stay healthy," Kerr concluded.

Kerr is currently the FC coach.