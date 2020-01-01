Coronavirus: Ex-Liverpool star Diouf raises Covid-19 awareness

The two-time African Player of the Year winner has made his voice count in the world’s attempt to kick out the pandemic

Former international El Hadji Diouf has joined the Confederation of African Football (Caf) campaign against coronavirus.

Footballing activities across the globe have been put on hold owing to the virus which has the ability to spread rapidly through person-to-person transmission and close contact.



In a video posted on Caf’s Twitter account, the ex- and Wanderers’ forward who was crowned as Africa’s best twice sent a message on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It was captioned: “Senegalese football legend El Hadji Diouf sends out a message in Wolof to raise awareness regarding the #CoronaVirus. Step by step, how to get those hands squeaky clean.”

