Coronavirus: Egyptian football suspended amid coronavirus fears

As part of the precautions against the virus, football activities have been placed on hold in the North African country

Football activities in have been placed on hold in the wake of the coronavirus.



Over 55 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the North African nation so far with the government closing schools and universities.



In a statement by the Egyptian Football Federation on Saturday, matches across all divisions will be suspended as from Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the infections.



"As per instructions from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Youth and Sports, and after reviewing the recommendations of the Medical Committee of the Egyptian Football Association, the Egyptian Football Association decided to suspend football games for 15 days starting Monday," the EFA said in a statement.



"The decision applies to all divisions of local competitions."



In , authorities have taken the decision to play all games behind closed doors in an effort to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.



Many countries across the globe have brought their football leagues to a halt until early April.