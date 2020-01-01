Coronavirus: Domestic leagues must be played before Bafana Bafana can return - Jordaan

The Safa boss says they are speaking to Fifa as he shares an update on when international games could return

South African Football Association’s (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan has dropped a hint Bafana Bafana could return to action sooner rather than later.

The Safa boss explained they are communicating with Fifa regarding the return to international competitions, this comes after the matches were suspended following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Jordaan says they need to see the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season back in action before international games can return.

“As I’m talking to you, I’m responding to Fifa to check on their inputs about international football. I’m talking about issues raised by Fifa when it comes to international competitions,” said Jordaan as quoted by DailySun.

“International competitions are more complicated because our players must first come from Europe to , but there are no flights at the moment [due to lockdown restrictions].

“But in order for Bafana to play, we need domestic leagues to play because you cannot have players not playing in the domestic leagues and you want them to play at international competitions; the players must be match fit, they must come from a competitive environment, in this case, the PSL, before they go to Bafana to international competitions.

“Domestic competition must commence before you can have international competition.”

According to the publication, together with PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza, Jordaan was tasked to deliver the 2019/20 NSL (National Soccer League) Covid-19 Health and Safety Directive protocols that were compiled by JLC (Joint Liaison Committee).

With the country still in Level 3 of lockdown, it is also reported Khoza and Jordaan have since met Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa in a meeting on Monday via Zoom.

In addition, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was in Port Elizabeth on Monday where he also met Jordaan and discussed football-related issues.

Meanwhile, the current season was halted in March just before the 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe was cancelled.

As things stand, currently lead the log table with 48 points from 22 matches whilst sit second with 44 points, and SuperSport United share third spot with 40 points.