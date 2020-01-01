Coronavirus disrupts Kaizer Chiefs' plans to play high-profile international opponents

Amakhosi had been in discussions with unnamed top clubs to play an exhibition match as part of their 50th anniversary later this year

have had to put on hold their plans to bring high-profile international teams to due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to Amakhosi's marketing manager Jessica Motaung who revealed they had hoped to play matches with well-known clubs in the world as part of their 50th anniversary in the off-season.

Motaung said while they had discussions with international teams to come to South Africa, talks have been put on on hold until at least the situation is normalised.

"We have to be responsible. As much as it is our 50th anniversary we'd like to celebrate 50 more years. So, it's important we understand that all plans have to be put on hold until things are normalised," Motaung told the media.

"We have been in discussions with international teams to come and play us, even legends' teams, and we have had to put it on hold."

Amakhosi are celebrating 50 years of their existence this year, and they wanted to do something special for their fans before the end of the year.

However, with all football activities suspended until further notice and the current season likely to go beyond May, chances are they may decide to abandon their plans altogether.

The Glamour Boys have previously managed to bring to the country some top European teams - including , and Hotspur with the help of their main sponsors Vodacom.