Coronavirus could delay Kaizer Chiefs' appeal against transfer ban

Amakhosi cannot sign new players until CAS rule on the matter and they may be made to wait until May

' appeal against their two-window transfer ban could be delayed following a statement released by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that no in-person hearings will be allowed until May.

Amakhosi had already filed their appeal to CAS in an attempt to be allowed to sign and register new players for the upcoming season.

However, due to the coronavirus that has hit the world, CAS said it will conduct hearings by video-conference or even cancel them depending on the circumstances of each individual case.

The Soweto giants were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Madagascar international Adriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in August 2018.

At the time, Dax's former club Fosa Junior claimed the player was contracted to them and therefore ordered Chiefs to pay a transfer fee which they apparently didn't pay.

Fifa then provisionally allowed Chiefs to complete the signing of Dax but Fosa Juniors went ahead with their complaint and waited until February 9, 2020 when the world's football governing body ruled in their favour.

"CAS will not host any in-person hearing before 1 May 2020, at the earliest," reads part of the statement.

"Depending on the circumstances of each individual case, the arbitrators and parties are encouraged to conduct hearings by video-conference or to cancel them (to award on the basis of the written submissions).

"If such measures are not possible or appropriate, the hearings must be postponed until May 2020 or later. Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreak, the prohibition of in-person hearings may be extended."

As things stand, Chiefs cannot sign or register new players for the upcoming two transfer windows - something which has been a hot topic among the football fans, especially with the Naturena-based side likely to play continental football next season.

The Glamour Boys have already confirmed they will be losing George Maluleka to next season - and they may need to replace the experienced midfielder ahead of the new campaign.