Coronavirus: Cape Town City keeper Leeuwenburgh weighs in on 'football behind closed doors' debate

According to the lanky shot-stopper, the league should only consider matches without fans if the situation improves

goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh has made clear that he doesn't want to return to the despite the being suspended until at least mid-April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The lanky shot-stopper said he will still be around so that he's ready and train and play again when the league resumes.

Leeuwenburgh also doesn't want to risk a potential ban from entering the country if he goes to the Netherlands and perhaps be required to come back to .

"I don't want to go home. I want to stay here and make sure that if we have to train and play again, I'm ready," Leeuwenburgh told Sowetan.

"It's also a risk if I fly back. I can't go back because of a potential travel ban here in South Africa."

With City's training sessions cancelled until further notice due to the pandemic, Leeuwenburgh shed some light on his fitness routine, while also doing the basics in keeping himself hygienic, like washing his hands using sanitisers.

"I go for some hill sprints and I played tennis yesterday because that's very safe with the distance in between," added Leeuwenburgh.

"Besides that, I'm washing my hands when I come home and I use a hand sanitiser during the day. The most important thing is that we stay safe."

The 25-year-old also weighed in on the much-debated topic that matches can be played behind closed doors, saying: "We should only play behind closed doors if the situation allows us to do so.

"Here we have the luck that we are a little bit behind in terms of the virus compared to Europe. So, we have to learn from their mistakes.

"As long as it is not guaranteed that everyone is safe from the virus, we should not play and should postpone the league until safety is guaranteed."