Coronavirus: Cape Town City defender Mkhize unsure of Afcon 2021 taking place

The Bafana international defender shared his opinion on why it will be difficult to get their rhythm after the break

defender Thamsanqa Mkhize says he understands the frustration faced by many Premier Soccer League ( ) coaches after the 2019/20 season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Citizens skipper also spoke about Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki, saying the pandemic has delayed his plans to assemble a strong squad for the national side.

On the other hand, Mkhize believes the 2021 tournament will not go ahead as planned because of the pandemic that has forced many leagues around to be suspended and qualifiers postponed.

“I feel for the coaches and the players because going back to play after over three months [while we have] been training individually it will take a sizeable time to get back into the rhythm of the game,” said Mkhize as quoted by DailySun.

“As for the national team coach Molefi, I’m sure he wishes to have assembled a team this year and [see us] playing. I don’t think it is possible for the Afcon to be played.”

With Bafana having already commenced with their Afcon qualifying campaign, the KwaZulu-Natal-born defender is not convinced the tournament set to be staged in will go underway.

Coach Ntseki was meant to lead his troops against Sao Tome E Principe in a qualifier in March, but the match was cancelled, and while the PSL season is also yet to return to complete the season, it remains to be seen if the continental showpiece will go ahead.

According to the website, should Caf plan to go ahead with the Afcon tournament in January, Bafana would have to play all four remaining qualifiers before October.

However, global governing body Fifa have scheduled the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that month.

Meanwhile, Mkhize will be expected to lead the Mother City outfit to a top-eight spot when the top-flight resumes.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink’s side were 10th on the log table with 27 points from 23 matches when the season was halted in March.