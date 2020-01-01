Coronavirus: Cape Town City confirm zero positive tests in second round of testing

As ordered by the PSL, the Citizens have announced they have no positive tests in the second round of testing

have announced the second round of testing for Covid-19 has not produced positive tests at the entire club.

The Citizens are itching to return to action as the South African Football Association (Safa) announced the return dates of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink's men became the first PSL club to return to training on the field of play last week just after the South African government announced top-flight teams can return.

In a statement posted on the club’s official Twitter account, the Mother City outfit confirmed they have no positive tests on Wednesday as the season remains suspended because of the pandemic since March 2020.

“The club can confirm that the second round of PSL #Covid19 testing produced zero positive tests across the entire club,” reads the post from City.

In the wake of the order from the government and the Sports Ministry, all clubs were ordered to fumigate their training facilities, while all players and officials are tested for Covid-19 ahead of the resumption of the South African top-flight.

About a fortnight ago, the former MTN8 champions announced that all their players and technical staff tested negative for the ravaging pandemic.

In addition, the Dutch tactician will be looking to ensure that his men are ready when the suspended season resumes in a national camp to be staged in Gauteng.

City occupy 10th spot on the league standings, four points above 15th spot which is the relegation play-off position currently occupied by FC.

The club’s announcement comes after PSL chairman Irvin Khoza disclosed that all 16 PSL teams and 16 National First Division (NFD) clubs will only be required to have two rounds of coronavirus testing.

The 32 teams will then be located to a BSE [Biologically Safe Environment], which will be hosted by Gauteng where the suspended campaign will be completed.

Moreover, after a meeting on Monday, Safa announced the season is set to return next month where many fans cannot wait to see the PSL title race going down to the wire.

Current log leaders, were racing to finish the current campaign sitting at the top since the start of this term whilst second-placed look to retain their title.

Sitting third is SuperSport United and who have 40 points apart whilst are placed fifth and coach Gavin Hunt’s are sixth.