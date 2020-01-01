Coronavirus: Cape Town City complete final round of testing ahead of PSL resumption

The Citizens have indicated that they are now fully compliant to finish the suspended campaign

have revealed that they have completed their second round of coronavirus testing.

This is also the final round of testing and it is mandated by the National Soccer League (NSL) health and safety return to training protocol.

The Citizens released the following statement on Tuesday with the 2019/20 season set to resume soon having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

More teams

“The club has undergone the final round of testing in preparation for return to football matches in the BSE [Biologically Safe Environment]," a club statement read.

"We are now fully compliant to finish the 2019/20 season."

The Western Cape-based side was also the first Premier Soccer League ( ) team to resume training last month.

Prior to this, the 2018 MTN8 champions announced that none of their players and officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

City's latest announcement comes after PSL chairman Irvin Khoza disclosed that all 16 PSL teams and 16 National First Division (NFD) clubs will only be required to have two rounds of coronavirus testing.

The 32 teams will then move to the BSE which will be hosted by Gauteng where the suspended campaign will be completed.

“There is no continuous testing, there are two testing [rounds]. There is a first test and the second test 48 hours before you go to the bubble [BSE]," Khoza told the media on Monday.

"People that would be going to the bubble shall have been tested for the last time to make sure that whoever goes in there is negative.

"There will be a continuous screening of temperatures of players and other things which is normal but testing happens only twice. There are two tests that’s are compulsory."

The PSL were hoping to resume the suspended season this weekend with the first matches taking place on Saturday, July 18.

Article continues below

However, the South African Football Association (Safa) has made it known that no football will be played until August 2020.

The PSL have indicated that they will need at least six weeks to complete the current campaign with the Nedbank Cup semi-final and final matches also expected to take place.