Coronavirus: Cameroon legend Eto'o sends out a plea to African people

The ex-Indomitable Lions skipper has become the latest football legend to add his voice in the fight against Covid-19

Former and Milan forward Samuel Eto’o has implored African communities to strictly adhere to precautionary measures in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

As prominent figures in football, headlined by players, continue to get involved either through material support or by raising awareness in the battle against the pandemic, Eto’o has added his voice to the cause.

But the ex- captain’s message is narrowed to African people whom he pleaded with to heed the advice of their respective governments or the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This comes on the backdrop of some new infections continuing to be recorded in the world as per WHO data.

“My African brothers and sisters! Corona Virus has taken over our lives. With malice, arrogance and without notice,” Eto’o wrote on social media.

“It knows neither race, religion nor political parties. It kills the rich and the poor. Even in countries where research is done well, the consequences are disastrous. Unpredictable.

“For all these reasons my brothers, sisters, dear parents, I ask you to respect the instructions given by the authorities of our countries and the World Health Organisation.

“Let's do it for ourselves, for our children, for our parents, for our neighbours, for Africa. Let's do it, out of love.”

African football legends like Didier Drogba, Aliou Cisse, El Hadji Diouf, Khalilou Fadiga, Wael Gomaa, Roger Milla and Joseph-Antoine Bell have also been involved in spreading coronavirus information.

Players around the globe, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and several African footballers, are also encouraging best health practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through participating in various social media campaigns.