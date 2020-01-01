Coronavirus came and spoilt it all for me at Polokwane City - Kaizer Chiefs loanee Mahlasela

The skillful player feels the deadly disease has ruined things for him at Rise and Shine

loanee Kabelo Mahlasela is enjoying playing under coach Clinton Larsen.



The attacking midfielder has walked straight into the Rise and Shine starting line-up after joining the club from Amakhosi on a short-term loan deal last January.

Mahlasela has reunited with Larsen having worked with the former midfielder at Bloemfontein .



The 29-year-old player refused to discuss the future as he is expected to return to Chiefs when his loan deal expires.



“I know coach Clinton Larsen well and we worked together at Celtic (Bloemfontein). I enjoy working under him," Mahlasela said on Daily Sun.



"His management style at City has been great for me. But as for the future, I don’t want to think about it. Like I said, only God knows.”

The season has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country has since gone into lockdown in order to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Mahlasela, who was nurtured in the Pirates academy, feels the coronavirus has spoiled things for him as he was enjoying his football.



"I am back playing again and having a good time, now Coronavirus came and spoilt it all for me when matches were suspended," he added.



"But there is nothing we can do about it but protect ourselves from this virus. So we should stay indoors and wash our hands all the time.”



Mahlasela has featured in six league games for Polokwane and he was sent off during the team's last match which was against Black early last month.