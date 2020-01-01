Coronavirus: Blow for possible PSL return as South African government further prohibits sporting activities

The season has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and, as things stand, it doesn't look like football will be played soon

The and the South African Football Association (Safa) will have to find a suitable model that will twist the South African government's arm to allow football to return to the country.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday that no sporting activities will be allowed even with the country set to move to Level 3 of the lockdown from June 1.

The PSL had hoped football would at least be allowed to return - even behind closed doors from Level 3 of the lockdown - while Safa maintained in their presentations that the season can only resume when the country gets to Level 1.

"All gatherings will remain prohibited, except for funerals with no more than 50 people or meetings in the workplace for work purposes," said Ramaphosa in his address to the nation.

"Any place open to the public where cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, exhibitional, organisational or similar activities may take place will remain closed."

The Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) which comprises of both members of the PSL and Safa will now hope to convince both Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to consider overturning the decision.

This after the formation of the task team which was appointed over a week ago to look into ways for the possible resumption of the 2019/20 campaign.

As things stand, the JLC is waiting for the task team to report back before submissions can be made to both the Ministers.

Fifa, the world's football governing body, isn't against the return of football but they made it clear that members keen to finish their respective seasons should first get the go-ahead from their respective governments.

The South African football fraternity continues to be divided on what should happen next with some against the idea of matches being played behind closed doors and others against the idea of the current season being cancelled just like in and .

still top the PSL standings with 48 points from 22 games, and they are four points ahead of second-placed , who don't think the Soweto giants should be given the trophy.