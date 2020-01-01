Coronavirus: Black Leopards’ Clark hopes for five substitutes in PSL

The Lidoda Duvha manager is confident they can survive the relegation axe as the league is yet to decide on the restart

Black coach Allan Clark is banking on the training schedule given to his players as he insists they will be ready to resume with Premier Soccer League ( ) assignments once the PSL decides to restart the games.

Lidoda Duvha are fighting to save their top-fight status and the former tactician is confident they have a good chance to survive, saying all teams will start from the same level after training from home.

On the other hand, it remains unclear when will the games be played and Clark is unsure of whether his men will be able to do well with no supporters on the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The players are training daily at home and they are doing their best to maintain fitness. It’s difficult to say whether the team will struggle without fans or not as we don’t know under what condition they will allow us to restart the season,” Clark told DailySun.

“We will see what is recommended by the league and what we are allowed to do. We will wait for the PSL to decide and for us, our duty is to ensure we improve on the pitch even when our fans watch on TV.”

Although some clubs such as and will be gunning to lift the coveted title, the Venda-based club is in a battle for survival, but the coach believes the playing field will be level should play resume.

“We are all in the same place [not training on the pitch] which doesn’t give anyone an advantage or disadvantage. We will start the same and suffer the same,” he added.

“I hope we will be allowed more subs [five instead of three to protect player welfare] like in Europe because we need to be mindful of players.”

The Limpopo outfit usually enjoys massive support at Thohoyandou Stadium but the possibility of playing behind closed doors means Clark and his men could find it difficult to fight for survival.

Taking a look at the PSL table, Leopards are 16th on the table with 20 points from 24 games and will treat all their remaining games like cup finals.