Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits coach Hunt reveals his fears as two players are ill

The Clever Boys boss expresses concerns over the deadly virus, saying it is coming closer to the PSL

coach Gavin Hunt has expressed concerns on the coronavirus, saying two of his players are suffering from flu.

The veteran manager revealed midfielder Thabang Monare and defender Haashim Domingo had a bout of flu just before their clash against Real Kings on Friday night.

This comes after a Wits University student was quarantined following signs of the deadly virus.

"We’re scared because we have two players who went down with flu, they are Thabang and Haashim. Both have been checked,” Hunt told the media.

On the other hand, the former SuperSport United boss has suggested a postponement of Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

"It’s coming closer to home as we speak,” added the four-time league winner.

“People are just brushing this thing off, but it’s serious. I’m telling you it is going to spread. I don’t have to tell you that.”

Having secured a 4-0 win over Kings at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, the Clever Boys are through to the semi-finals.

They are joined by who overcame and who beat Black on Saturday.

Coming back to their PSL assignments, Wits will face off against log leaders on Wednesday night as they hope to move up on the log table.

The Students occupy sixth spot on the standings with 38 points from 21 league matches.