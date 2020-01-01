Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits coach Hunt relishes PSL return, wary of rustiness

The Clever Boys manager shares his reaction on the current season’s return set for next month

coach Gavin Hunt has expressed delight in the fact that the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign will finally resume next month, saying they are looking forward to it.

Although the league is yet to confirm the kick-off times and venues, the Clever Boys will face in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash and the experienced manager says he will see what team he will play because players are rusty.

The PSL campaign was forcefully halted in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the games will return in Gauteng in a Biological Safe Environment (BSE) while the campaign will be wrapped up in September.

“Yeah, we’ll play and we are looking forward to it. At least now we know we will play the cup game on the eighth I think,” Hunt told Goal.

“Well, we will see what type of team we will get out on the day because the players haven’t been playing but we are fine in terms of the mood - we don’t have problems.”

The Braamfontein-based club will look to finish the season on a high just after they were sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and are expected to relocate to Limpopo province prior to the start of the new campaign.

The 56-year-old manager’s men are sixth on the log with 38 points from 21 games but Hunt could not commit to their PSL title ambitions to unseat log leaders , who lead the table with 48 points.

“[On] the PSL title challenge, we’ll see how it goes. We'll try and do our best in every game and see where it takes us you know,” he added.

“We will see and take it from there, but we are looking forward to the games definitely.”

The confirmation of the PSL season’s return comes after an announcement made by chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza on Monday, in which he said the games will resume with the Nedbank Cup competition, and the last game of the season will be the final.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein are scheduled to face in the other semi-final whilst coach Pitso Mosimane will also look to retain Sundowns' PSL crown.

On the other hand, and SuperSport United share the third spot with 40 points and coach Eric Tinkler’s are fifth with 39 points.