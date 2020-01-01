Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits coach Hunt critical of the Netherlands' decision to scrap the season

The Clever Boys manager doesn’t mince his words in criticizing the decision by the KNVB to annul the season

coach Gavin Hunt has expressed his thoughts after the football authorities decided to scrap the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clever Boys boss still believes the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season will be completed because there is time to play the remaining matches.

With Wits left with nine matches to play at number six with 38 points, occupy the summit with 48 points from 22 games.

“There’s plenty of time, the Netherlands rushed their decision. They have done something that’s unnecessary, honestly,” Hunt told Isolezwe.

“They have started something that will lead more countries to follow them while there’s a chance [to finish the season].

has declared the season null and void and Paris Saint Germain were crowned champions after the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) cancelled the campaign.

Although Amsterdam were leading the Eredivisie log on goal difference with AZ Alkmaar placed second, the decision meant there would be no Dutch champions for the first time since 1945.

“They were supposed to wait like all of us around the world, not to make a decision without thinking properly," he continued.

“Don’t even think that the PSL season will not be completed. There’s no doubt that the games will be completed. Just wait and see, this is .”

The matches were suspended by PSL initially after Safa's recommendation two months ago.

And then the board of governors suspended the season indefinitely.