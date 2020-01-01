Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits coach Hunt critical of the Netherlands' decision to scrap the season
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has expressed his thoughts after the Netherlands football authorities decided to scrap the 2019/20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Clever Boys boss still believes the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season will be completed because there is time to play the remaining matches.
With Wits left with nine matches to play at number six with 38 points, Kaizer Chiefs occupy the summit with 48 points from 22 games.
“There’s plenty of time, the Netherlands rushed their decision. They have done something that’s unnecessary, honestly,” Hunt told Isolezwe.
“They have started something that will lead more countries to follow them while there’s a chance [to finish the season].
France has declared the Ligue 1 season null and void and Paris Saint Germain were crowned champions after the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) cancelled the campaign.
Although Ajax Amsterdam were leading the Eredivisie log on goal difference with AZ Alkmaar placed second, the decision meant there would be no Dutch champions for the first time since 1945.
“They were supposed to wait like all of us around the world, not to make a decision without thinking properly," he continued.
“Don’t even think that the PSL season will not be completed. There’s no doubt that the games will be completed. Just wait and see, this is South Africa.”
The matches were suspended by PSL initially after Safa's recommendation two months ago.
And then the board of governors suspended the season indefinitely.