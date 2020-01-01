Coronavirus: Bafana Bafana postponements did not cost Safa much - Gay Mokoena

Caf called off the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers while Safa was in the middle of preparing Bafana Bafana for their matches

Safa acting chief executive officer Gay Mokoena says that the local football mother body did not make significant financial losses following the cancellation of matches against Sao Tome e Principe.

Last week, Caf postponed the 2021 (Afcon) qualifying matches, that were scheduled for the end of March, due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Preparations for the national team to fulfil their back-to-back fixtures against Sao Tome were underway.

In getting ready for the match, logistics including flying in overseas-based players from their respective bases and hosting the islanders would have seen Safa incurring extra costs.

Also camping expenses like hotel bookings, allowances for players and securing a training venue called for Safa to spend more.

Bafana Bafana were scheduled to stay at a hotel in Rosebank and conduct their training sessions in Sandton.

But Safa says they did not face any financial inconveniences after Caf called-off the qualifiers.

“We haven't incurred much costs and luckily for us, we had not yet made full payments for some of these expenses because the match was still in two weeks time,” Safa acting chief executive Gay Mokoena told Sowetan Live.

“We stopped the bookings last week already, so the notice came in good time before we could start spending lots of money.”

Safa were also planning to charter a plane for Bafana Bafana to Sao Tome e Principe to limit the team’s contact with crowds.

Now having been left not counting their financial losses, Safa will wait for Caf to announce new dates for the qualifiers.