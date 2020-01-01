Coronavirus: AmaZulu would benefit if season is completed in Durban - Dlamini

The Usuthu manager speaks about how they would benefit if the season is finished in KwaZulu-Natal

interim manager Ayanda Dlamini says they will be pleased if the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season could be completed in KwaZulu-Natal since it would help them to retain their top-flight status.

Dlamini’s sentiments come after the PSL recently suggested the South African domestic season could be finished behind closed doors, if all the matches take place in close proximity of each other.

In fact, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza recently confirmed that the league could be completed in one province to minimize the risks of spreading the coronavirus, saying the league were in talks with decision-makers in certain provinces but did not elaborate further.

More teams

“We would be happy if the season can be finished in Durban because that is our home. We are familiar with the weather and all the stadiums,” Dlamini told Isolezwe.

“That can help us to fight in the remaining games in Durban because there will be no game that we call an away match.

“You will remember that there are many chances that we can finish the games behind closed doors without the supporters.

"We know that many of AmaZulu supporters are very important to us. We need them but because of the situation, we will have to accept that. We know their hearts will be with us.”

Article continues below

On the other hand, media reports also surfaced that the North West and Limpopo provinces were considered but due to the lack of sufficient training pitches to accommodate all 16 teams, Gauteng and KZN have emerged as favourites.

In addition, Dlamini has been tasked with leading Usuthu from relegation as they currently occupy the 15th spot with 23 points, before the games were suspended due to the pandemic in March.

In his first match in charge back in February, he led the club to a hard-fought victory over the log leaders away from home.