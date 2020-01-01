Coronavirus: AmaZulu turn to Department of Labour’s UIF to pay salaries

The Usuthu administrator confirms their decision to seek help from the government

In an aim to keep the club afloat, have turned to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to ensure they meet their salary demands during the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the club’s general manager, Lunga Sokhela, he explains they have also joined a number of South African companies that have applied for funding from the Department of Labour.

The reports come after Usuthu were reportedly planning to cut the salaries of players a few weeks ago, a move that led to a battle with the South African Football Player’s Union (Safpu).

“Just like all the companies that are following and abiding by labour laws, we have taken a decision to apply to the UIF so that we can meet our salary commitments for the players,” Sokhela told Isolezwe .

“This application is not only for the players but for everybody who is working for AmaZulu including me because everybody has not been paid a full salary.”

On the other hand, the experienced administrator added that people might not accept their move to apply transparency regarding their financial struggles.

“Maybe our mistake as AmaZulu is to be transparent regarding the situation that we are currently facing when others have decided to remain silent,” he added.

“This is a situation that is facing many companies, it’s not only us as it is portrayed in the media. We don’t like to see a person working for AmaZulu to be unable to pay the taxes and be in trouble when they go to another company.

“We didn’t just wake up in the morning and decided to cut the salaries of the players. We sent them letters at the beginning of March when the President [Cyril Ramaphosa] announced his National State of Disaster, we warned them that such a situation might happen.

“The issue that we just decided on cutting the salaries without consulting the players is an embarrassment to AmaZulu and it is not surprising to us because it’s become a norm.”

With many Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs relying on the monthly grant from the league and ticket sales, the suspension of the games has left many struggling to pay salaries and running the club during the break.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when the season will resume as it was forced to be suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.