Coronavirus: AmaZulu give first-team players extended break

Usuthu have taken precautionary measures in making sure their stars aren't exposed to the illness following the suspension of the upcoming PSL matches

have taken a decision to give their players an extended break following the league's announcement that all midweek and weekend matches be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela, first-team players will only be expected to report for duty on Friday, March 20.

Sokhela also said players from their academies and MDC team will only be called back as soon as the situation improves.

The AmaZulu boss encouraged players to self-isolate and avoid moving out of town during this break.

"It is expected that our players self-isolate during this time and expect to be called back when the situation changes and when the time comes that we know what is going on with the balance of the season," said Sokhela to the Usuthu website.

"First-team players to report to training on Friday morning (20 March 2020). They must, however, remain in isolation at their Durban residencies and not go out of town under any circumstances."

Meanwhile, all clubhouse players with the exception of first-team and MDC players have until Wednesday to vacate the residence.

"All clubhouse players, except the first team and MDC players training with the main team to vacate clubhouse by Wednesday (18 March 2020) at 16:00," reads part of the statement.

"The clubhouse will be equipped with hand sanitizers throughout and a professional cleaning company will be found for thorough spring cleaning."