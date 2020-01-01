Coronavirus 'a real eye opener' for Mamelodi Sundowns' Mabunda

The seasoned Downs midfielder says that he has learned some important lessons from Covid-19

midfielder Tiyani Mabunda believes that the coronavirus pandemic is a wake-up call for footballers to stay ready for unfortunate situations by investing in gym equipment and houses with open spaces for training purposes.

Just like many other footballers around the world, Mabunda is training alone at home following a schedule prescribed to him by the club.

With no adequate facilities and space for training, Mabunda says he has had to improvise to suit his fitness needs.

More teams

“I don't have a football pitch. It's just a garden that I use for ball-work. But it's something I could invest in now that I have seen how hard it's been,” said Mabunda as per Sowetan Live.

“I shift a lot of things around the house... the tables, the couches and the chairs to make space in the living room. You just have to improvise, everything that you have around the house; you must make sure it works for your programme.

“It’s basically the normal things you’ll do if you don’t have a football field to train on... it's just those cycling, push-ups and sit-ups and all those minor efforts.”

The international has emphasised a positive attitude as the most important aspect of getting through home training.

He said that he has realised the importance of investing in gym equipment and having a home with enough space for training.

“The most important part is the mind you; you need to remain focused and be mentally fit. We've been given a programme as players by the clubs, we need to follow that,” Mabunda continued.

“There are things every athlete must have, like an open space at home, gym equipment, things like that. This coronavirus situation is a real eye-opener. I have realised the need to invest in home gym in future.

Article continues below

“Players must remember this career puts food on the table for them and their families, so we must make sure we continue working hard even there's no club officials or coaches monitoring us.”

If Premier Soccer League ( ) action resumes, it will continue at a critical moment of the title race where fitness is key as Sundowns push to catch leaders .

The Brazilians are four points behind Chiefs, having played a game less with nine matches to go before they wrap up their campaign.