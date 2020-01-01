Cornavirus: Orlando Pirates confirm Motshwari recovery

The Randfontein-born player has recovered from the virus and is set to rejoin his Bucs teammates when teams report back

have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from the coronavirus.

Motshwari tested positive for the virus in May without showing any symptoms and he had been self-isolating at home.

Now, the Buccaneers are pleased that their hard-working midfielder is back after the scare.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce that Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19," said the club through their App.

Motshwari thanked everyone who wished him well soon after the news of him testing positive of the coronavirus broke in May.

"Hi Mabhakaniya, this is Ben Motshwari. I just want to thank each and everyone one of you guys who have been texting me, calling me or wishing me well during this difficult time that I was facing," said Motshwari in a short video clip posted on the App.

The 29-year-old former midfield kingpin also thanked the Bucs medical team and staff for their continued support.

"To the medical team, the staff of Orlando Pirates, I just want to thank you," he said.

Motshwari urged the country to continue adhering to government's calls to curb the spread of the virus by practising social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks in public places.

"Guys, let us keep on sanitising, let's keep on practising social distancing, let's wear our masks in public players so that we curb the spread of this coronavirus," concluded Motshwari.

Motshwari was the first professional player to test positive of the coronavirus in - and this happened when the was trying hard to convince the government to allow the return of football in the country.

Article continues below

His recovery comes at the right time when both the PSL and Safa appears to be edging closer to winning the battle to complete the 2019-20 season.

However, before that could happen, expectations are that all the players, coaches and team officials will be tested, just like this has been the case in over the past few weeks.

With contact sport in South Africa now allowed, Motshwari will certainly return to the pitch as soon as Pirates give their players the go-ahead to report back to the training grounds.