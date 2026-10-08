Fernando Diniz is no longer Corinthians coach. The Brazilian club sacked him after the 2-1 defeat to Internacional overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. Memphis Depay will now have to work under a new coach.

"Corinthians announce that coach Fernando Diniz is no longer at the helm of the men's team. In addition to the coach, his technical staff are also leaving the club. Corinthians thank the professionals for the work carried out and wish them success in the rest of their careers," the statement reads.

Weeks of poor results had already left Diniz under pressure at Corinthians. The team last won on 21 August, beating Rosario Central 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. Since then, they have drawn once and lost no fewer than seven times.

Against Internacional, things went wrong again for Corinthians. Memphis played 88 minutes and operated from midfield, but he could not stop another defeat either.

Former Brazil national team coach Diniz had only been in charge at Corinthians since the start of April, but his adventure has gone up in smoke after only half a year. The club's leadership will use the coming period to find a replacement.

Next matches SEP Serie A 16:30 COR

Down in 16th place in Série A, Corinthians next face an away trip to current second-placed Palmeiras on Sunday.