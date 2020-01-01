Copper Queens held by Copper Princesses in friendly

The U17 women's team earned a draw against their senior national team in a warm-up match on Thursday evening

Zambia's' U17 girls played out a 1-1 draw with the senior women's national team in a pre-2020 Cosafa Women's Cup tournament friendly on Thursday in Lusaka.

The Copper Princesses eye glory at the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup billed to be held from November 4 to 13 in Nelson Mandela Bay, having settled for the bronze medal last year in Mauritius.

On their part, the Copper Queens aim to win their first ever title when they compete in this year's edition at the same venue, beginning from November 3 to 15 after finishing as runners-up last year.

With both teams finalising their build-ups ahead of the championships, Bruce Nwape's side, who had defeated Green Buffaloes U19 3-1 on Wednesday tested their strength against the youth side.

In the encounter, Kaluba Kangwa's team gained the lead after Inonge Muyamwa opened the scoring but Mary Wilombe's effort ensured both teams shared the spoils in regulation time.

After the test game, both teams, who had been in camp for over two weeks, will continue their preparations before their trips next week.

The senior team are expected to depart Zambia for on Sunday ahead of their opener against Lesotho on November 4 at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The U17 side will leave Lusaka for South Africa on Monday as they start their campaign against the hosts on November 4 at The Oval.