Coppa Italia, Sassuolo await Juventus: Frosinone out on penalties

Sassuolo will face Juventus in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Both sides fielded plenty of fringe players at the Mapei Stadium, but the hosts started better and took the lead in the 36th minute through Benjamin Dominguez, who had just arrived from Bologna in the transfer window that had just closed.









Alvini's team kept their shape after going behind and found the equaliser through Terzic in stoppage time, when he drilled a fine shot from the edge of the area from Grillitsch. Frosinone looked the better side in the second half and found the goal to put them ahead through Cichella, who had come on at the start of the half. After a long VAR review, though, the referee decided to disallow the goal for an earlier foul on Kieron Bowie.





Then Frosinone threatened again late on, first through Bobcek and then Hasa, who was lively in the closing minutes. With no extra time, the teams went straight to penalties: Bobcek, Berardi, Fayed, Esposito, Zerbin and Thorstvedt all scored, but the first miss came for the yellow-and-blues through Amey. Bakola converted Sassuolo's next kick, and Hasa's late miss sent Sassuolo through to face Juventus in the round of 16.