Copa del Rey: Amang’s extra time brace powers Gimnastic past UE Olot

The Maroons have qualified for the competition’s second round after scraping past the Catalonia side after extra time

Thomas Amang’s extra-time double completed an impressive turnaround as Gimnastic beat UE Olot 3-1 to reach the Second Round.

The Maroons made a brilliant start with Javi Marquez’s 17th minute goal and for a large period of the game looked good value to book their passage into the next round before Pep Chavarria’s equaliser.

No goals were recorded in the second half as the encounter staged at Tarragona’s Nou Estadi ended 1-1 at full time.

UE Olot initially looked the more threatening of the two teams once again in the first additional period.

But Gimnastic kept their focus and substitute Amang struck in the 111th and 120th minutes, ending the visitors’ dreams of progressing, as Toni Seligrat’s men move a step closer to a first Copa del Rey diadem.

The goals were the Cameroonian’s first since joining the Segunda Division B side from Kristiansund BK on August 26, 2019.

The 21-year-old would be hoping to continue with this fine form when his side host Herculesin Sunday’s league fixture.

Seligrat’s side are 16th in the log with 17 points from 17 league outings.