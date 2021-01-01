Copa America 2021: When will Argentina tournament take place & why was Colombia stripped of hosting duty?

Here's what you need to know about Copa America, after the 2020 edition was postponed due to coronavirus & Colombia stripped of hosting

It was no surprise that South America's showpiece continental tournament Copa America, due to be played in summer 2020, was postponed following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Not only has the tournament been delayed for a year, but one of the host countries has had their duties stripped after the competition was initially set to be hosted in two countries.

So what are the rescheduled dates for Copa America, and where will the competition take place? Goal takes a look.

When will Copa America 2021 take place?

Copa America 2021 is set to take place in Argentina from June 13-July 10 2021 .

The 47th edition of the tournament was postponed from its original dates of June 12-July 12 2020.

The rescheduled dates follows in the footsteps of Euro 2020, which UEFA postponed for a year.

The Olympics, which were also scheduled to take place summer of 2020, had also been pushed back for a year.

Copa America was held in both 2019 and 2020, with the 2020 date meant to be the start of the quadrennial tournament moving from odd to even years in order to align with the Euros.

Where will Copa America 2021 take place?

This summer's competition was set to be held across nine venues in nine cities in Colombia and Argentina.

However, following ongoing anti-government protests, Colombia was stripped of Copa America hosting rights by CONMEBOL and will no longer be co-host to the tournament.

Each nation was set to host two quarter-finals and one semi-final, with the third place match and final played in Colombia – but that is all due to change.

"With regards to the Colombian government's formal request to reschedule the Copa America for November, CONMEBOL can reveal the following," the governing body said in a statement published on its official website.

"Due to reasons related to the international competition calendar and tournament logistics, it will be impossible to move the 2021 Copa America to November.

"CONMEBOL is grateful for the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the President of the Republic of Colombia, Ivan Duque and his collaborators, as well as by the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, and his team. We are sure that in the future new projects together will emerge for the growth of Colombian and South American football.

CONMEBOL are yet to confirm where all the matches will be moved, and if Argentina will host all of the fixtures or if they will select another co-host to share tournament duties.

The likes of Chile and Paraguay have shown interest in acting as co-hosts.

This summer's Copa America tournament will only see 10 CONMEBOL nations competing against one another, as guest nations Australia and Qatar withdrew. The sides are split into two groups of five, with the top four qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

In Argentina, the following venues were announced as stadiums for matches: Estadio Monumental (Buenos Aires), Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes (Cordoba), Estadio Ciudad de La Plata (La Plata), Estadio Malvinas Argentinas (Mendoza), Estadio Unico (Santiago del Estero).

Who won Copa America 2019?

Brazil are defending South American champions, the Selecao beating Peru 3-1 in the final held on home turf.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison all scored for the home side, while Guerrero equalised in the 44th minute through a penalty.

Everton was top scorer of the tournament, with Brazil lifting their ninth Copa America victory.