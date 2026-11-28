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Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has insisted he does not want to make any changes to the squad during the upcoming winter transfer window, stressing that he has no wish to sign new players or let anyone leave as he is completely satisfied with the current group.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Mourinho said last summer he wanted a tight squad of around 22 or 23 players, two per position plus one extra. He now has far more than that.

Madrid have 26 players on their books, including Thiago Pitarch, who is registered with Castilla but is a first-team player in every respect. That gives the coach plenty of options and solutions, as the recent run of nine straight wins showed.

Mourinho is so happy with the make-up of his squad that he used his press conference, more than a month before the winter window opens, to send a clear message about the transfer market.

"There is no player I would say I don't like or don't want here, or that we should open the door for in January," the Portuguese coach said. "To help you, and two months before all the noise, I'll say it now: I don't want any player, whether coming in or going out. The door is closed both ways. Don't make up transfer stories, because I don't want anything."

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That's a clear warning to agents thinking of contacting the Real Madrid hierarchy to offer new players: the club won't be going into the winter market. It's also a message to players who may be weighing up a move in search of more game time.

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Endrick is an obvious case. He recently hinted in Brazil that he could look for an exit that would give him more minutes.

Speaking ahead of the Alaves game, Mourinho again took the chance to praise his players, repeatedly hailing their spirit and the positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

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"If we're looking for the ideal line-up, I don't think there is an ideal line-up for me," Mourinho said. "There is no competition in that sense here. We all want the same thing and are chasing the same goal. The group works as one team. When a player scores, the goal is for Real Madrid."

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He added: "You may always find a few unhappy faces, but so far I haven't had any problems. It's natural that a problem will come up at some point, but the dressing room itself will contain it. I see a united team, and all the players have a common goal."

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He continued: "The collective goal will overcome the natural selfishness every player has. It's an incredible group with exceptional players by any measure."

Amid the praise, Mourinho also showed a firm hand towards any player who might not accept a place on the bench or missing out on a start in big matches. That point keeps coming up with Vinicius Junior in particular.

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"If he gets angry, that's his problem, not mine," the Portuguese coach went on. "All the players are on the same level. If one of them sits on the bench one day and doesn't like it, what do you want me to do?"

And on his two most-used stars: "Mbappe and Jude Bellingham play a lot of minutes, but that's not about names or status. It's about the level they produce, which can't be compared with what another player might offer. That's what makes the difference. I'm the one who sets the priorities, and that is the strength of the team."

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The players' joke with Mourinho

Mourinho also warned against complacency in La Liga, insisting Madrid haven't yet reached the top of the table and must focus on each game without getting distracted by other calculations.

Asked about Real Madrid's chances in the race for the Champions League title, he was emphatic: "I see Real Madrid beating Alaves, nothing more. Every point we don't get is a point we lose, and it could be decisive in the end. We have to try to take the three points."

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In Europe, Madrid have a perfect record so far, with 15 points from a possible 15, and Mourinho is delighted. That boosts their chances of avoiding the play-off for the round of 16, a crucial step given the congested fixture list.

"Our aim is not to play the play-off in the Champions League, and I'm happy that we're close to achieving that," he said.

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The results are good. The performances still lack consistency. Against PSV, Madrid produced a very poor first half before turning in an impressive display after the break.

Mourinho wants that consistency across the full 90 minutes. When he raised it with his players, their reply made him laugh.

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"It's a process we're working to develop," the Portuguese coach explained. "We want to reach a stage where we start matches well, play well and then finish well too. It's only been five months, even though it feels like two years."

He concluded: "We still lack the consistency we need. I asked two of the players to understand it, and their answer was funny. They told me: 'Mister, if we start the game well, you'll get bored on the bench. So we start badly and give you a shot of adrenaline so you do something. We're helping you.'"