CAF unveiled their nominees for the 2026 African Player of the Year award on Wednesday, and the list has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Morocco lead the way with three names: Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Bayern Munich's Ismael Saibari.

Senegal push them hard. Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace, Villarreal's Pape Gueye and Al-Nassr talisman Sadio Mane all make the cut.

Elsewhere on the list sit Ivorian Amad Diallo of Manchester United, Congolese forward Yoane Wissa of Newcastle United, Ghana's Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City and South African Teboho Mokoena of Sundowns.

One name is missing, though, and it has caused a storm. Mohamed Salah, now starring for Trabzonspor, did not make it. Fans quickly split into two camps on social media.

Critics of the snub point straight to Mokoena. The Sundowns man plies his trade in a domestic league that is not even the strongest on the continent, yet he earned his spot.

Mokoena made the list after lifting the CAF Champions League with Sundowns, then featuring for South Africa at the World Cup and scoring once.

Salah's case is stronger. His season with Liverpool may have been patchy, but he dragged the Pharaohs to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, a first in Egypt's history. They came within touching distance of the quarter-finals before throwing away a two-goal lead against Argentina.

At Trabzonspor, he is flying. The Egyptian has become one of the standout names in the Turkish league this season.

Not everyone agrees he belongs, mind. Some argue his Liverpool numbers dipped so sharply that he forfeited any claim to a place.

So did Salah deserve to miss out, or should he at least have made the shortlist, even if he was never going to challenge for the prize itself?

The 2026 CAF Awards will take place on Monday 7 December in Lagos. Africa's biggest stars are set to attend, alongside coaches and representatives from federations and clubs.