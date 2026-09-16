Before the late kick-off between Elche and Real Madrid, a match that ended 3-2 to Los Blancos, Mbappé, Vinicius and Konaté became embroiled in an incident that sparked controversy in Spain. As they walked onto the pitch, both teams wore a shirt carrying a message of support for Ceuta, the Spanish exclave on the African continent hit by the migration crisis at the end of July. The two Madrid stars raised the T-shirt to chest height, covering the words "Todos somos caballas (the inhabitants of Ceuta, editor's note)", while the French centre-back held his in his hand. The gesture did not go unnoticed and drew criticism of the three players.





The shirts came from a proposal by the Association of Valencian Entrepreneurs, or AVE, led by Vicente Boluda, who also served as Real Madrid's interim president in 2009 between the mandates of Ramón Calderón and Florentino Pérez. Not all La Liga clubs signed up to the initiative. FC Barcelona, for example, chose not to take part in the tribute during their recent away matches at Elche and Levante, Spanish media point out.

Spain has already seen controversy over the initiative. Real Betis player Ez Abde, who plays for Morocco, became the target of insults and threats on social media for taking part. "It was a shirt with a social message, in support of a population and its inhabitants, regardless of nationality, who were going through a difficult situation," Abde said in his defence after the controversy.





Real Madrid's position

Real Madrid tried to play down the gesture by Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté. The club told Mundo Deportivo that everyone is free to wear the shirt they prefer, stressing that, unlike at other teams, the shirt in support of Ceuta was worn by most of the players. No one can be forced to wear a shirt, nor, conversely, not to do so. Real sources stressed that the issue is irrelevant.