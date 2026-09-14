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Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Controversial VAR goal by Erling Haaland: association admit mistake over Manchester City goal

Premier League
E. Haaland
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City

In the derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, Erling Haaland scores a controversial goal, which is nevertheless allowed. Shortly afterwards, the referees’ association backtrack and admit mistakes.

In the derby between the Red Devils and the Sky Blues, the Norwegian struck in the 60th minute, forcing a deflected cross from City defender Josko Gvardiol over the line and into the net against their city rivals.

Haaland's goal should then have been ruled out, as team-mate Enzo Fernandez was marginally offside when Gvardiol played the ball. The Argentine did not touch it, but his movement took him actively towards it and drew the attention of United defender Lisandro Martínez.

The VAR did take another look at the incident and checked a possible offside, but the goal stood for the Cityzens. In doing so, though, the video referee assessed only Haaland's movement and, unlike Fernandez, he was not in the punishable zone.

Only a few hours after the final whistle, English referees' body Pro Ref admitted a "misjudgement" by the officiating team led by referee Michael Oliver. The VAR should have sent Oliver to the pitchside monitor so he could at least assess the incident from a new angle.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYGetty Images

How did the match between Manchester City and Manchester United end?

City instead saw out the narrow result and took all three points. The Sky Blues had gone down to 10 men early on after a violent conduct offence by Phil Foden, and they played with a man fewer for more than 70 minutes.

United could not make their numerical advantage count, and the hosts lacked creativity throughout, especially in attack. Their biggest chance up to that point came from a set piece, but Marcus Rashford's excellent free-kick crashed against the left post (45).

Then, after the restart, the post denied them again, this time by millimetres as Kobbie Mainoo was kept out (51). The Red Devils had finally started to grow into the game until Haaland, who had barely been involved before then, struck with ruthless efficiency.

As a result, Man City still have a flawless record of four wins from four games and sit second behind champions Arsenal because they have conceded one more goal. United, meanwhile, are 13th with four points.

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