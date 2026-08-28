Al-Khaleej's clash with Al-Hilal at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn League, served up a refereeing incident that sparked wide controversy after an unusual penalty went the hosts' way in the second half.

Al-Hilal had controlled the game from the first whistle, racing into a 5-1 lead by the break. Then, in the 64th minute, came a bizarre moment as the blue team took a goal kick.

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Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou rolled the ball out to teammate Kalidou Koulibaly to get play going. But the Senegalese defender picked it up with his hands to reposition it, believing the kick had not yet been taken. The referee ruled the ball had been in play the moment Bounou passed it, pinned the blame on Koulibaly and pointed to the spot as Al-Hilal protested.

VAR backed the on-field decision. Baro stepped up to take the penalty for Al-Khaleej, but Bounou made amends in his own way, unsettling the taker with a clever piece of movement before pulling off the save to keep his goal intact.