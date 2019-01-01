Controversial new Juventus 2019-20 kit: How much is it to get Cristiano Ronaldo home jersey & retro kit costs?

The Serie A champions announced their new home kit design to a mixed reception, but here's how you can get your own Ronaldo kit

champions have unveiled their new 2019/20 home kit, which has proved divisive amongst their fans.

The club have ditched their traditional black and white stripes in favour of a more monochrome look, now featuring two solid blocks of black and white, separated by a bright pink vertical line.

The new shirt was unveiled to a controversial and mixed reception from fans, who felt that the tradition and iconic history of the club had been compromised with the new design.

There have been suggestions that Juventus' new kit was designed to appeal to American fans, as it is believed that the older pinstripe shirts reminded them of those worn by referees in baseball and the NFL.

Juventus' more recent home kits have steadily moved away from the black-and-white pattern, with their stripes becoming increasingly thicker. The new kit's pink stripe running down the middle is a tribute to the colours of their original home kit.

So how much are the new kits, and how can fans get their hands on the latest release? Goal takes a look.

How much does the Juventus 2019-20 jersey cost?

The standard new Juventus 2019/20 home kit without a name on the back is available for purchase on the club's official website for £80, with the option to add the badge for an additional £10. All kits are made from technical fabric with CLIMALITE technology, for optimal breathability and temperature regulation.

If fans are wishing to get Cristiano Ronaldo's name and number on the back of their shirts, however, they can do so for an additional £15, for a total of £95.

Those who wish to get a personalised name and number on the back of their shirt – say, their own – they can also do so for an extra £15.

"The 2019/20 home jersey represents a choice, a promise, a call to action," reads the club's official website.

"The new jersey is distinguished by an all-new half-and-half striped design, enhanced by a contrast pink detail on the front, nodding to the first colour the club ever played in.

"The daring new design evokes the past, whilst igniting the future of the club through the evolution of the iconic black and white stripes. The new jersey will continue to have the iconic black and white colours, but in the shape of the new half-and-half stripes, along with an unexpected flash of pink that sits at the heart of the design and honours the first colour the club ever played in."

These kits are specifically created for fans, sporting a regular fit with a slightly looser cut than the version worn by the Juventus players.

Juventus' "authentic" home jersey, which is a much tighter fit than the regular home version, is catered more for the athlete's body and closer to what is worn by the likes of Ronaldo, Dybala and Chiellini.

Authentic home jerseys are priced at £117 for a standard shirt without a player name on the back. Like the standard kit, player or personal customisation on the kit can be done for an added £15.

How much does the Juventus retro kit cost?

Fans wishing for a return to the more classic and traditional black-and-white striped jerseys of the past can purchase a retro kit on the official website, with a selection of options in the collection available at £60.

Juventus have their old 1951/52, 1976/77 and 1992/93 home kits available for purchase, to name but a few, with each shirt marking a memorable period of success for the Turin club.

The 1951 home kit recalls Juventus winning the Italian top-flight a whole seven points ahead of , along with a memorable 6-0 derby win over .