Contrasting feelings for South Africa's Botes and Thailand's Ngang after Chinese U19 opener

The two coaches have shared their views following their meeting in the opening game of the tournament

U20 women coach Sheryl Botes has defended her side following Monday's 3-0 defeat against in the opening match of the Chinese U19 women's tournament in Xiamen.

Chatchawan Rodthong's first-half strike and a second-half double from Natthawadee Nakhon ensured the Asians thrashed Basetsana at Haicang Sport Centre Stadium.

“We managed to see good combinations in the match, and I believe we tried to express ourselves better in the second half,” Botes told the media after the match.

“The scoreline is not a true reflection of the game but I have to admit that we gave them those goals. The one was a handball in the box, the other a positioning error and a lapse of concentration.

"Luckily for us, the tournament rules allow for six substitutions in a match, so we managed to change a few players around and got to see better combinations from certain players.

"We will now turn our attention to , who we will face on Wednesday.”

Despite the Asians recording a convincing with over the Africans, the gaffer insists his side still have a lot of areas to improve.

"We won South Africa 3-0. It is a good game. Considered to be our profit and we have to create this group of children," Arun Tawattana Ngang told media.

"To play in the Asian Women's Football Championship At the end of this year, Everyone must be 100 per cent complete and have experience at the same time, not just 11 players.

"Thanks to the Football Association of Thailand That allowed us to compete in this tournament. This experience we didn't have a chance to come easily.

"Some children need time to experience. Today, we change new players down. In the beginning, I still had excitement because we reduced anxiety.

"We can get more excited by creating experiences for children, sometimes winning, losing, mixing together.

Article continues below

"We won but we still have a lot of bugs to fix like when we were left with 10 players, we had to focus more on the game.

"Must adjust the defenders to play in the midfield and let children understand the game easily because we practised together for more than a year and then made it easier to connect with the players."

The next round of matches will see South Africa square up against Vietnam, while Thailand will engage hosts in Xiamen on May 8.