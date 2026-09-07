Real Madrid have a big problem to solve between the posts. With Thibaut Courtois' contract winding down, the club must find a standout keeper to succeed him.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" rank Courtois among the best goalkeepers in the world. Time and again, the Belgian's decisive saves have handed Real Madrid victories, and he has built a long and valuable legacy at the club. His contract expires next June, though, and at 34 he has inevitably been pushed towards what may be one of his final stages.

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That is why, for some time now, Madrid have been quietly hunting for a replacement, even as they plan to extend his deal by at least another season. It is proving anything but simple.

Liverpool have already snapped up one of the leading candidates for 35 million euros, a keeper cut from similar cloth to Courtois: Belgian, a graduate of Genk's youth academy, brimming with potential. His name is Luka Broegmans. The 18-year-old is Genk's first-choice goalkeeper and will stay there this season on loan.

Standing two metres tall, the young goalkeeper was rated highly at Real Madrid. According to "Cadena Cope" radio, the club had been weighing up a move for him in the coming months.

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Liverpool moved faster, though, and closed the deal in their favour. Madrid have been forced to change target, and their shortlist is now one name lighter.