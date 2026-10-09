Conte wants “a big club to revive”: for the bookies, a return to Juventus is in pole position (at 3.50), with the AC Milan option also in the background

"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their own history. I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that past and make it shine again." That was the clear message from Antonio Conte in his latest interview with The Athletic. Those words have already sparked fresh guesses over his next club, with attention turning to the kind of "big" sides that fit the profile outlined by the Lecce-born coach. That trail also leads back to Italy, to the point that betting analysts at Snai and Sisal make a return to Juventus the most likely option for Conte, at odds of 3.50. AC Milan are also in the background, another giant whose present is far less bright than its glorious past, with that move priced at 12.00.

England is in the frame too, because the description of a "club that has lost sight of its own history" points straight to Manchester, on the United side. The prospect of Conte taking over in the Red Devils dugout is listed at 6.00. The bookies then look to London, where two more possible returns emerge: Tottenham are priced at 12 times the stake, while Chelsea, the club with whom Antonio also won a Premier League title, are at 16.