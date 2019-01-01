Conte still confident on Lukaku deal following Inter transfer approach

The Nerazzurri boss remains hopeful of bringing the Belgium international to San Siro despite an initial bid being reportedly knocked back

coach Antonio Conte has stated that he remains confident in the club's ability to conduct business as speculation continues to swirl over a move for 's Romelu Lukaku.

The club have reportedly seen a €60m (£54m) bid for the international knocked back by the Red Devils, but their boss remains hopeful of bringing the forward to San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have already made several eye-catching signings during the off-season, recruiting Valentino Lazaro, Nicolo Barella and Matteo Politano to their squad.

But, speaking after his side's pre-season penalty shoot-out victory against in Macau, the former manager has reaffirmed his belief that Inter's hierarchy will deliver, whoever they add in the final weeks of the transfer window.

"As I've always said, we're talking about a player [Lukaku] who isn't ours," Conte told media when addressing the rumours surrounding the striker. "Therefore, it's not right to talk about him because that would show a lack of respect towards the player and the club.

"Lukaku is a United player, we know that the transfer market is ongoing and the club is working to try and complete the squad, including both incomings and outgoings.

"As I've always said, I have a lot of confidence in the club. The most important thing for me at the moment is to stress that I'm happy with how my players are working.

"We're working to create something solid. It's inevitable that we'll then go on to complete the squad, but the important thing is that those who arrive integrate well and possess the mentality that this group of lads have."

In the absence of Lukaku's prospective arrival, Samuele Longo benefited for the Italian outfit, netting in the 94th minute against PSG to take his side to their ultimate shoot-out victory.

The 27-year-old, who has only two competitive appearances in eight years on the books at Inter, has spent time on loan with nine different clubs, but earned the praises of his coach for his efforts.

"We're talking about a player who has a decent career behind him," Conte added.

"He was in , where he played for . He then played in a number of leagues and was successful in Serie B.

"He's taking part in this tour with us and has joined up with the group. We're talking about a really good footballer.

"He's made an excellent impression and is putting in a lot of effort. I'm very happy for him because he's had a long time out with injury and now he's ready to play."